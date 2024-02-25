Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $72.78. 668,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,625. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.