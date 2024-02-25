Scotiabank Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

TSE:SIA opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.23 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

