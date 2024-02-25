SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 4.7%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06). 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.87 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.42.

In other news, insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 60,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,777.39). Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

