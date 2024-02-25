Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE SEM opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

