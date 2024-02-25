SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

