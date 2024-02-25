SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
