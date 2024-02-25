ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $770.97 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.72.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

