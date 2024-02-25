Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 145 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.13. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.60 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of £241.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, insider Shaun Morton bought 36,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £51,759 ($65,171.24). 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

