Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

