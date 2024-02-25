Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Hits $579.55 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $579.55 million and approximately $878.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00519914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00243106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,522,475,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,498,243,265 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

