SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $756.37 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $756.37 million and $326.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.77766427 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $356,133,713.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

