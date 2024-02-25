Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKWD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 400,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 323,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 112,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

