Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Lifted by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 4.5% of Oberndorf William E’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after buying an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after buying an additional 126,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.04 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

