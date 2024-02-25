Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Smartsheet worth $84,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.04. 1,302,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,616. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

