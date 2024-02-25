Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,956.07

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,956.07 ($37.22) and traded as high as GBX 3,264 ($41.10). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,248 ($40.90), with a volume of 385,311 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,830 ($48.22) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.07) to GBX 3,400 ($42.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,081.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,954.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a €1.18 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,261.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

