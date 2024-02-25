SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $125.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

