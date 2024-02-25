SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Scotiabank

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.