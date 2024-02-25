SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

