SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 149,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 425.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 510,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

