Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.62.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.