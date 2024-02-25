Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

