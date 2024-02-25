Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $60.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock worth $5,449,632. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

