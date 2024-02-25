St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,354.29 ($17.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.89) to GBX 850 ($10.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Trading Down 3.0 %
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.