Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £20,508.05 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($25,822.27).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,043.77).

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £16,329.31 ($20,560.70).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £1,991.11 ($2,507.06).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,103.75).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($105,766.81).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain purchased 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($604,381.77).

Staffline Group Stock Down 4.6 %

STAF stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.38) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.85.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

