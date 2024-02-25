Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN opened at GBX 635 ($8.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 668.90. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 932.57 ($11.74).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

