Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 5,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Standard Metals Processing Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.
About Standard Metals Processing
Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.
