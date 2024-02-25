Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

