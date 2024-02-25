Steem Market Capitalization Tops $115.18 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $115.18 million and $4.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00519914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00243106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,541,198 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

