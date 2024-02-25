Stelco (TSE:STL) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Stelco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

