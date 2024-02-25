STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 4.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.27. 79,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 134,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Several brokerages have commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$6.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

