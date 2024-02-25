Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

