Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Williams Trading

Williams Trading reissued their hold rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has a $44.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

SHOO stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

