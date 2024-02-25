Stifel Financial Corp Buys 34,437 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

