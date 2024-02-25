Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

