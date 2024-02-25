Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $30,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

