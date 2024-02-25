Stifel Financial Corp Has $29.02 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,770 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

