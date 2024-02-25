Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.95 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

