Stifel Nicolaus Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $78.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

