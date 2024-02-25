Stifel Nicolaus Increases Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $30.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,650,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,590 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

