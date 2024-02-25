Stifel Nicolaus Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $17.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

QTWO opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

