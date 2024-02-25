Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

GRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

