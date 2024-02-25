Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.
GRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GRCL
Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gracell Biotechnologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.