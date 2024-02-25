StockNews.com Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.9 %

CLF opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

