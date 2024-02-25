StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of ARKR opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

