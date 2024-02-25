StockNews.com Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce stock opened at $184.10 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,182 shares of company stock worth $14,595,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

