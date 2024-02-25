StockNews.com Lowers WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in WaFd by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

