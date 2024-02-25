StockNews.com Upgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.