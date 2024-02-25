STP One Day Volume Reaches $3.08 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. STP has a market capitalization of $114.85 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05868443 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,200,127.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

