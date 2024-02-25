Sui (SUI) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Sui has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $206.72 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.62318692 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $262,152,798.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

