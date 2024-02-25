Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMMF

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.