Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.