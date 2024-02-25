Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

